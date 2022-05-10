Roanoke man sentenced in 2020 fatal shooting of teen

The Roanoke man charged with shooting and killing 17-year-old Phillip Davis outside the Hyatt Place hotel in June 2020 has been sentenced to seven years in prison by a Roanoke Circuit Court judge.

Brandon A. Calderon-Damian, 20, of Roanoke was originally charged with first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

On Thursday, his attorney, Rob Dean, reached a plea agreement with the commonwealth in which the court agreed to drop the firearm charge and amend the murder charge to voluntary manslaughter.

Dean said the defense agreed to the voluntary manslaughter charge because “it was a killing that was intentional that night but by no means was it premeditated.”

“It took place in the context of a fight that broke out,” Dean said. “There was an intentional killing that took place, but it wasn’t his intent when he went there in the first place to have done this horrible act.”

The defense attorney said Calderon-Damian “is so deeply sorry to the family of Phillip Davis.”

“This case is the latest tragic example of the presence of guns and the dangers inherent with guns,” Dean said.

The maximum sentence for voluntary manslaughter according to Virginia law is 10 years. The plea agreement reached by attorneys stipulated that Calderon-Damian would enter a no contest plea and be sentenced to 10 years of incarceration with three years suspended.

Once released, Calderon-Damian will be put on probation for two additional years. The sentence will be served in addition to a sentence he is serving in Botetourt County.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Alice Ekirch said that in the months following the death of Davis, undercover informants in Botetourt County bought drugs from Calderon-Damian.

He was sentenced in that county on May 27 to seven and a half years in prison for robbery, use of firearm in the commission of a robbery, distribution of imitation controlled substances and three counts of Schedule I or II drug distribution.

Judge David Carson accepted the plea agreement but said it was “not an easy decision” for him.

“This is a senseless death of a 17-year-old that is frankly a head-scratcher to me,” he said. But the judge recognized that with time to serve for his crimes in Botetourt County, Calderon-Damian will be incarcerated for about 14 years.

“That’ll be 14 years for you to reflect on this, and otherwise not be a danger to yourself or others,” Carson said.

Ekrich said Roanoke police responded to 5040 Valley View Blvd. N.W. at approximately 3 a.m. June 27, 2020, after hearing shots fired.

The first officers to arrive observed a large crowd of young people around a young black male — Davis — lying on the ground and suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital.

Ekrich said the scene of the shooting was “chaotic” and city police were “pressed thin,” so Roanoke County police and Virginia State Police were summoned.

An initial investigation revealed that there had been a gathering of young people on Eighth Street Southeast, but the party was shut down due to a noise complaint.

The party moved to Hyatt Place, where witnesses said a fight broke out between Calderon-Damian and another young male. Some witnesses believed Davis might have contributed to the brawl, Ekrich said.

No witnesses provided Calderon-Damian’s name to police, and he got away. But the man he fought at the hotel provided Calderon-Damian’s name and address to Davis’ parents, who passed the information on to police.

Months later, Ekrich said, city police conferred with the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office, and Calderon-Damian was arrested in October 2020.

Police reports reveal Calderon-Damian confessed to shooting Davis. He said after the fight at the hotel, he was scared, and he went to his car for a gun.

Calderon-Damian said Davis approached his car and spoke to him as though “everything was cool.” But then, he said, Davis punched him in the eye.

Calderon-Damian told police in a statement that he was “mad,” he went into “panic mode” and he shot Davis.

“I wish I would have just pulled off,” Calderon-Damian told police. “I was just scared.”

Ekrich said Davis’ family is not satisfied with the sentence Calderon-Damian received, and “rightly so.” The teen was taken off life support at the hospital a couple of days after the shooting.

“No amount of time is going to be satisfactory for them,” Ekrich said, but she told the family that with the risks of trying the case in court, it was “better to give some sort of a conviction for this killing rather than nothing at all.”

