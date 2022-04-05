Roanoke man sentenced in fatal 2020 Christmas Day shooting

A Roanoke man charged in the 2020 fatal shooting of a woman outside her apartment on Christmas morning has been sentenced in Roanoke City Circuit Court to 30 years in federal prison.

Tashaun Quesmique Dixon, 21, will serve 40 years with 13 years suspended for first degree murder and 3 years for the possession of a firearm in the commission of a murder. His sentence is connected to the death of Brianna Stevens, 26, of Roanoke.

Shortly before 8 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2020, police officers and EMS personnel responded to reports of a person down behind an Ashton Heights apartment in the 3400 block of Bennett Drive Northwest, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Chrystal Smith said.

Stevens was found with gunshot wounds in the back of her head and a cigarette between her fingers, Smith said. She was declared dead at the scene.

No one was immediately arrested, but Smith said reports from apartment complex residents revealed a connection between Stevens and Dixon.

Police had an interest in speaking with Dixon, but didn’t do so until April 3, 2021, when Dixon was taken into custody following an incident in the 800 block of Queen Avenue Northwest that left two women hospitalized with serious gunshot wounds.

Dixon was charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of firearm use during the commission of a felony for that incident.

As police interviewed him, Dixon said he knew about the Christmas 2020 incident and who had shot Stevens. He placed the blame on other people, Smith said, changing his story multiple times.

But police found that details Dixon provided about the shooting – including that Stevens had been shot in the back of the head while walking away from the shooter and smoking a cigarette – put him at the scene of the crime.

When detectives insisted Dixon was not telling the truth, Smith said, he confessed to murder. Dixon said he had been planning the shooting for about a year.

Smith said Dixon told police that Stevens had been telling stories about him stealing from her, having sex with her and shooting someone else. He said Stevens’ death was “gang ordered.”

Police have said the women injured in the Queen Avenue shooting and Dixon knew each other. Smith said Thursday the two victims were not willing to cooperate with the court. So the two malicious wounding and two firearm use charges against Dixon have been dropped.

Judge Onzlee Ware said during Dixon's hearing on March 31 that he is to remain on supervised probation for 10 years once released from incarceration. He is not permitted to make any contact with Stevens’ family.