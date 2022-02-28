Roanoke man sentenced in motorcycle crash that killed passenger

A fatal, drug-fueled crash resulted in a five-year prison sentence for a Roanoke man Monday.

Christopher Charles Roberts, 35, overcame an abusive childhood to serve his country in Iraq but later descended into addiction as he dealt with PTSD and the dissolution of his marriage, defense attorneys said.

His drug use was described as escalating from marijuana to pain pills to methamphetamine — a substance that authorities found in his system at high levels during the early morning of Dec. 4, 2020, when he wrecked his motorcycle on Frontage Road Northwest.

The crash killed his girlfriend, Kasey Lynn Carpenter, a 21-year-old nursing student, who was a passenger on the bike.

Roberts pleaded guilty to aggravated involuntary manslaughter last year, and told a judge at his sentencing that he was trying to take responsibility for the tragedy.

The crash had forced him to confront his substance abuse, he said. “Unfortunately, at a cost that is unbearable,” he added after apologizing in the courtroom to Carpenter’s relatives. “I realize what it’s cost myself and everyone else.”

Defense attorney Rob Dean asked the court to delay sentencing until Roberts could be screened for possible enrollment in an alternative sentencing program offered by the state.

Assistant prosecutor John McNeil opposed that request, and said in part that Roberts had been given a chance at alternative sentencing not long before the crash.

He was placed in the region’s drug court program in 2019 after being arrested on possession charges in Roanoke County, according to Monday’s proceedings, but did poorly with the requirements and was removed from the program in 2020.

Roberts and his “incredibly terrible decision-making” would go on to end a life, McNeil said. “Ms. Carpenter, unfortunately, died an unnecessary and horrific death because of the decisions made by Mr. Roberts.”

Dean said the request was made not to avoid prison, which Roberts knew he would face, but to help him lay a better foundation for the day he is released.

“Certainly, some kind of punishment,” Dean said. “But there is also the sentencing goal of rehabilitation.”

He cited Roberts’ service in the U.S. Army, which included three deployments, culminating in a checkpoint explosion that led to him being diagnosed with PTSD in 2015. Roberts was honorably discharged from the military, according to Monday’s proceedings. His record of drug use in the courts would begin to follow in 2018.

He recognizes he’s an addict, Dean said. “He’s also someone who’s proven that he’s capable of doing good things in life.”

Officials advised the court that the sentencing program hoped for by Roberts would only enroll people sentenced to one year or less. Roanoke Circuit Judge Chris Clemens said that fell short of what was appropriate in the case.

Clemens said he took note of Roberts’ remorse and his background that led him to this day. But he added he had to balance that with Roberts' court history and the severity of the crash.

“You took someone’s life,” he said. “These people [her family] are never going to see her again.”

He delivered a sentence of 10 years, suspended after five years are served, with five years of probation to follow after his release. The decision fell within state-calculated guidelines.

Clemens added he would consider referring Roberts to the alternative program, if eligible, once he had one year remaining on his sentence. Roberts’ stay in the program could go beyond his prison release date depending on the timing and how he fares with its requirements.

Roberts said he’d be amenable to that. In earlier testimony, he said he was resolved to make this a turning point in his life and hoped to find a way to help others going forward.

“I’d like to give something back at some point,” he said.

