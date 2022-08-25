Roanoke man sentenced to 18 months for downtown bank robbery, spitting on officer

The Roanoke man charged with robbing a downtown bank in January was sentenced by a Roanoke Circuit judge to 18 months in custody Thursday.

Leonard Daniel Childress, 44, of Roanoke was charged on Jan. 28 with two felonies: robbery and assaulting a law enforcement officer.

Attorneys said Childress entered the American National Bank & Trust at 202 S. Jefferson St. Jan. 25 and demanded a female teller give him money.

The teller put the money Childress wanted into a plastic bag, which he brought with him into the bank and which read “Thank You,” his public defender, Brian Barnett, told the court Thursday.

Then, Barnett continued, Childress left the bank, boarded a public bus and made his way to the Roanoke City Jail, where he fell asleep.

A police officer observed Childress, saw that a warrant was out for his arrest and woke him, Barnett said. Childress became “belligerent,” Barnett continued, and spit on the officer’s shirt.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Chrystal Smith said that while the assault wasn’t violent, it was “despicable and deplorable,” adding that Childress “does not have any respect for the law.”

Childress has a criminal history “that goes back to even before [he] became an adult,” Smith said. “There are quite a number of larceny offenses.”

Smith said short jail sentences aren’t preventing Childress from offending again. She said he isn’t someone who abides by the law.

“He gets what he wants and he leaves,” the prosecutor said.

The female teller that Childress intimidated at the bank was “present and interested” in court Thursday, Smith said.

The woman provided a written victim impact statement to the court, but she did not speak. Smith said it was evident in the teller’s statement that the robbery had affected all bank employees.

To keep the public safe and to keep Childress from committing more crimes, Smith asked Judge Onzlee Ware to consider a five-year sentence on the robbery charge and a five-year sentence suspended after six months on the assault charge.

But Barnett said Childress had "already humbled himself before this court.” Childress had entered no contest pleas to the felony charges.

The defense attorney said that while Childress intimidated the bank employees, the robbery was “the most pathetic kind of robbery you can have under the law” and “the lowest kind of robbery we could have in the city.”

Barnett said Childress’ crime was similar to panhandling. He asked Ware to consider sentencing his client to a total of five years in jail, suspended after he serves 14 months.

While the crime Childress committed was “not your regular type of robbery,” Ware said, “it certainly has an emotional impact on the teller.”

The judge called the misdemeanor offenses in Childress’ criminal history “nuisance offenses,” but added that Childress “always did something to antagonize someone else.”

Ware sentenced Childress to five years in custody suspended after one year is served on the robbery charge and six months in custody on the assault charge. He has been barred from the American National Bank & Trust.

Once he is released from jail, Childress will have to pay restitution in the amount of $1,190 — the same dollar amount that was found on his person when he was arrested. He also will be placed on supervised probation for two years.