Roanoke man sentenced to 5 years in stabbing death

A Roanoke man was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday for a fatal stabbing that took place last summer.
Russell Eric Gordon, 52, said he was “truly sorrowful” for what unfolded the morning of June 14, 2019.
“I never thought, in a million years or more, that I would be standing here right now,” he said while appearing before a judge for a plea hearing in Roanoke Circuit Court.
“I lost a friend, and that will be with me all my life.”
Gordon was arrested last year and initially was charged with murder in the death of 40-year-old Jeffery Turney. The two men, who knew each another, had gotten into a physical altercation after an argument, officials said.
On Wednesday, a plea agreement was accepted that amended the charge to voluntary manslaughter. In keeping with the agreement, Judge William Broadhurst sentenced him to 10 years in prison, suspended after he serves five.
The victim’s family supported the agreement, officials said.
Senior assistant prosecutor Alice Ekirch said the events that led to the stabbing started about 6:45 a.m. that day. Gordon and Turney were both transient and living in encampments by the riverfront near the Walnut Avenue bridge.
Gordon had an outdoor campsite that he shared with his girlfriend. Turney stayed in an abandoned warehouse nearby.
That morning, Turney and a friend, who witnessed the stabbing, were returning from a trip to a convenience store when Turney went down to Gordon’s encampment, Ekirch said. His friend said he could hear arguing between the two but couldn’t make out the details.
Turney could be argumentative and had a history of quarreling, including with Gordon, who was quieter, his friend would later tell authorities. Turney returned to the warehouse, and around a half-hour later Gordon came in and the two fought, Ekirch said.
“When he entered the warehouse, the defendant indicated he was tired of Mr. Turney disrespecting him and his girlfriend at the time,” she said. “That is essentially what started this on June 14.”
The witness reported he didn’t see a weapon but, when the two men separated, Turney was seriously injured. First responders were called and rushed him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital just a few blocks away, but he died at about 8:20 a.m.
The cause of death was determined to be a stab wound to the chest.
Defense attorney Tom Love said if this case had gone to trial, he would have questioned the reliability of the witness, who had been drinking, as had the victim, according to details shared earlier in the hearing.
Gordon would have argued he acted in self-defense, Love said. That said, he added, neither side disputes that Gordon sought out the victim again after the initial argument had elapsed.
Gordon has been held in jail since his arrest the day of the attack. He’ll receive credit for the time he has served and will be on probation after his release.
