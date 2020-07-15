Roanoke man sentenced to 5 years in stabbing death

That morning, Turney and a friend, who witnessed the stabbing, were returning from a trip to a convenience store when Turney went down to Gordon’s encampment, Ekirch said. His friend said he could hear arguing between the two but couldn’t make out the details.

Turney could be argumentative and had a history of quarreling, including with Gordon, who was quieter, his friend would later tell authorities. Turney returned to the warehouse, and around a half-hour later Gordon came in and the two fought, Ekirch said.

“When he entered the warehouse, the defendant indicated he was tired of Mr. Turney disrespecting him and his girlfriend at the time,” she said. “That is essentially what started this on June 14.”

The witness reported he didn’t see a weapon but, when the two men separated, Turney was seriously injured. First responders were called and rushed him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital just a few blocks away, but he died at about 8:20 a.m.

The cause of death was determined to be a stab wound to the chest.

Defense attorney Tom Love said if this case had gone to trial, he would have questioned the reliability of the witness, who had been drinking, as had the victim, according to details shared earlier in the hearing.