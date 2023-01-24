Roanoke man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend

The Roanoke man whose jury trial ended with a murder conviction last fall has been sentenced to life in prison.

Todd Emmanuel Manns, 37, was charged with fatally shooting Taniko Belt, 46, outside her apartment in northwest Roanoke on the night of May 2, 2021.

During Manns' jury trial in October, attorneys said Belt and Manns dated for about a year before breaking up in January 2021. Four months later, first responders found Belt with gunshot wounds in her crashed car on Peters Creek Road.

Police oficers who testified during the trial said they found evidence of a shooting outside the Cove at Peters Creek apartments on Panorama Avenue Northwest, plus bullet holes in Belt's crashed vehicle.

Manns was arrested at a Roanoke probation office five days later. In the car that brought him there, police found a 9mm handgun. A forensic scientist testified in October that spent cartridges found in the Cove apartments parking lot matched that handgun.

Manns was sentenced Monday to life in prison for first-degree murder, plus a mandatory minimum of three years for using a firearm in the commission of murder, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jack Patterson said Tuesday.

Manns did not testify during his jury trial, but Patterson said he did address the court on Monday.

"He said that he loved Taniko Belt, and he did not commit these heinous acts," Patterson said, adding that the prosecution feels "confident the jury reached the appropriate verdict."

Patterson said he thought Manns' sentence was "fair," considering both the jury's verdict in October and Manns' prior criminal record.

According to Virginia's online court case information system, Manns was convicted and sentenced in Roanoke in 2004 for robbery, abduction, carjacking and eluding charges.

Manns continued to be held Tuesday at the Roanoke City Jail.