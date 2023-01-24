 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Roanoke man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend

100622-roa-va-mannstrial-4 (copy)

Todd Emanuel Manns of Roanoke, center, and his attorney, Charles R. Bullen, left, listen to witnesses testify during his trial for murder in October that concluded with a jury's guilty verdict. Manns was sentenced on Monday to serve life in prison.

 Emma Coleman

The Roanoke man whose jury trial ended with a murder conviction last fall has been sentenced to life in prison.

Todd Emmanuel Manns, 37, was charged with fatally shooting Taniko Belt, 46, outside her apartment in northwest Roanoke on the night of May 2, 2021.

During Manns' jury trial in October, attorneys said Belt and Manns dated for about a year before breaking up in January 2021. Four months later, first responders found Belt with gunshot wounds in her crashed car on Peters Creek Road.

Police oficers who testified during the trial said they found evidence of a shooting outside the Cove at Peters Creek apartments on Panorama Avenue Northwest, plus bullet holes in Belt's crashed vehicle.

People are also reading…

Manns was arrested at a Roanoke probation office five days later. In the car that brought him there, police found a 9mm handgun. A forensic scientist testified in October that spent cartridges found in the Cove apartments parking lot matched that handgun.

Manns was sentenced Monday to life in prison for first-degree murder, plus a mandatory minimum of three years for using a firearm in the commission of murder, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jack Patterson said Tuesday.

Manns did not testify during his jury trial, but Patterson said he did address the court on Monday.

"He said that he loved Taniko Belt, and he did not commit these heinous acts," Patterson said, adding that the prosecution feels "confident the jury reached the appropriate verdict."

Patterson said he thought Manns' sentence was "fair," considering both the jury's verdict in October and Manns' prior criminal record.

According to Virginia's online court case information system, Manns was convicted and sentenced in Roanoke in 2004 for robbery, abduction, carjacking and eluding charges.

Manns continued to be held Tuesday at the Roanoke City Jail.

Uvalde, Buffalo, Highland Park, Colorado Springs and Chesapeake are just five of the cities devastated by mass shootings this year, joining the grim and growing list of places now synonymous with gun violence."I promise you, I promise you. You do not want this to happen to you. I promise," said Angel Garza, whose child died in the Uvalde shooting.And it's not just mass shootings, though by one count there were 641 this year. In 2022, all types of gun incidents ravaged Americans, particularly children. According to the Gun Violence Archive  a research group tracking gun incidents more than 6,000 children 17 years old or younger have been injured by gunfire this year. That's the most ever recorded. Of those, over 1,600 died, including 19 elementary school students killed in May in Uvalde, Texas. Mike Bryant, who is the executive director of the Archive, tells Newsy the increase in gun violence hurting teenagers is driven partly by a growth in micro gangs, who have easier access to guns.."They may have a turf that is literally a block, or two blocks," he said. "Communities are going to have to look at how they get guns off the street and parents are going to have to start learning how to stow their guns properly." SEE MORE: Biden Celebration Of New Gun Law Clouded By Latest ShootingThe grim statistics comes at a time when the leading cause of death for American children is already gun violence, surpassing car accidents in 2020.  Pressured by gun safety advocates, Congress in June passed the most significant gun law in 30 years.  The legislation bolsters background checks for young buyers, makes it harder for domestic violence offenders to obtain firearms and incentivizes states to enact "red flag" laws to remove guns from those deemed a serious threat. But relatives of shooting victims are calling for a full ban on so-called assault weapons. "My name is Garnell Whitfield (Jr.), son of Mrs. Ruth Whitfield. She was murdered while shopping in Buffalo, New York, on May 14. Pass the ban," Garnell Whitfield said. President Biden agrees.  Speaking recently at a vigil honoring victims of gun violence, the president admitted the new law doesn't go far enough. "Still not enough. Still not enough," he said. "Our work continues to limit the number of bullets [that] can be in a cartridge, the type of weapon that can be purchased and sold."Though the gun violence picture in America is dire, there's a tiny silver lining. Slightly fewer people died of gun violence in 2022 compared to 2021, which was a particularly bad year. Here in Chicago, and in other large cities like New York, homicides and shootings are significantly down from last year though still historically high. The Chicago Police Department credits more community engagement, as well as new high-tech policing techniques.  
+1 
TODD EMANUEL MANNS

Manns

 Courtesy of the Roanoke City Jail

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Webb Telescope spots frozen water and molecules in distant molecular cloud

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert