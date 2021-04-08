Roanoke man shot during March fight is charged with attempted robbery

Eighteen-year-old Anthony Salih Muhammad Jr. was shot during a March 29 fight on Chapman Avenue in Roanoke — and on Wednesday he was arrested, charged with trying to rob someone during the same incident, Roanoke police announced Thursday.

Muhammad, of Roanoke, came to the police department to be arrested on indictments charging attempted robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, a news release and court records said.

According to police, Muhammad was wounded as he attempted to rob someone in the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue Southwest. There was a physical struggle and Muhammad "was struck by gunfire," the news release said.

No other details of the incident were released.

