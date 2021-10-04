Roanoke man to serve 10 years for armed confrontation with woman who escaped from moving vehicle

A Roanoke man will serve 10 years in prison for what was described in court as a fraught confrontation that ended with a woman jumping out of a moving vehicle to escape him.

Juanyae Michael Clarke, 23, pleaded no contest Monday to charges of abduction, use of a gun to commit abduction, shooting a gun from a vehicle and possessing a gun as a convicted felon.

Assistant prosecutor Joshua Dietz said Clarke was accused of pulling out a handgun last March while arguing with a woman he had been seeing and demanding that she drive him back to his mother’s house.

In the vehicle, Dietz said, he fired the gun once, shattering the driver’s side window next to where the victim was sitting. The woman told investigators that she later escaped by jumping out of the moving vehicle on I-581 while Clarke was distracted.

She suffered a broken wrist, as well as scrapes and bruises, Dietz said, but managed to get up and flag down a passing car that helped her.

Assistant public defender Halley Taylor said the defense would have disputed much of that account had the case gone to trial. But Clarke was accepting a plea agreement to avoid the risk and uncertainty that a trial could present, she said.