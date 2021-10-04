Roanoke man to serve 10 years for armed confrontation with woman who escaped from moving vehicle

A Roanoke man will serve 10 years in prison for what was described in court as a fraught confrontation that ended with a woman jumping out of a moving vehicle to escape him.
Juanyae Michael Clarke, 23, pleaded no contest Monday to charges of abduction, use of a gun to commit abduction, shooting a gun from a vehicle and possessing a gun as a convicted felon.
Assistant prosecutor Joshua Dietz said Clarke was accused of pulling out a handgun last March while arguing with a woman he had been seeing and demanding that she drive him back to his mother’s house.
In the vehicle, Dietz said, he fired the gun once, shattering the driver’s side window next to where the victim was sitting. The woman told investigators that she later escaped by jumping out of the moving vehicle on I-581 while Clarke was distracted.
She suffered a broken wrist, as well as scrapes and bruises, Dietz said, but managed to get up and flag down a passing car that helped her.
Assistant public defender Halley Taylor said the defense would have disputed much of that account had the case gone to trial. But Clarke was accepting a plea agreement to avoid the risk and uncertainty that a trial could present, she said.
Dietz said that investigators found the victim’s vehicle abandoned on I-581. Clarke’s identification was found inside, and a 9mm handgun was on the passenger floor.
Clarke himself said in court that he felt he’d been falsely portrayed but added he agreed to the terms presented during Monday’s plea hearing.
He said he accepted the 10-year sentence and hoped to use the time to work on himself. “God put me here for a reason,” he said. “So I’m going to do this.”
Roanoke City Circuit Judge Onzlee Ware, after asking Clarke a series of questions, concluded Clarke was making a voluntary and informed decision. He accepted the plea agreement, and sentenced Clarke to a total of 23 years with all but 10 years suspended.
Clarke will be on supervised probation once released, according to the terms, and must have no contact with the victim or her family.
Ware urged him to not lose sight of his hopes of bettering himself.
“You said you were going to use this time to get yourself together,” he said. “I hope you find yourself. I do.”