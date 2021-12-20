Roanoke man to serve three years for I-581 shooting

A Roanoke man pleaded no contest Monday to opening fire on another car while driving down I-581 and wounding another man.

Brent Lamont Dinkins Jr., 22, will serve three years for charges of malicious wounding and use of a gun in a crime under the terms of a plea agreement.

Other charges, including attempted murder, were withdrawn.

Dinkins, who’s also awaiting sentencing in an unrelated federal case, was arrested two days after the 2020 shooting that left another driver hospitalized with wounds to his chest, arm and abdomen.

The case had been set for a jury trial Monday but the court was notified of a plea agreement last week.

Attorneys said both sides reached the agreement to avoid the uncertainty of a trial. The prosecution said potential challenges for its case included a “live and let live” view of the shooting expressed by the victim.

The gunshots broke out around 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22, 2020. In the minutes leading up to that, the victim and a friend had been outside a convenience store on Orange Avenue, said assistant prosecutor John Beamer.

Dinkins pulled up to the store, Beamer said, and walked by the victim in the parking lot, where an “exchange of looks between the two parties” occurred.

Security footage showed Dinkins appeared to leave after spending a few minutes inside the store but, when the victim and his friend drove out of the parking lot later, Dinkins’ car followed them.

He pursued them onto I-581, where other drivers said it looked as though the two cars were racing, and a burst of gunshots was fired, Beamer said.

The victim’s car peeled off at the Elm Avenue exit and headed to the hospital. He spent a little more than 10 days in treatment and underwent multiple surgeries. Records indicate he was age 24 at the time of his injuries.

If the case had gone to trial, defense attorney Tony Anderson said he would have presented a different account of how the shooting began.

In keeping with Monday’s agreement, Dinkins was sentenced to a total of eight years with all but a three-year mandatory minimum on the gun charge suspended.

He’ll be on probation for two years after his sentence. Roanoke Circuit Judge David Carson warned him that any probation violation would be looked upon sternly.

“You’ve got five years hanging over your head,” he said. “You should assume you’ll see every day of that [reinstated], understand?”

In addition to his sentence in the shooting, Dinkins is awaiting sentencing on a federal drug charge. He’s pleaded guilty in that matter to distributing methamphetamine, according to court records.

He’s scheduled for a March 11 sentencing hearing in that case.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.