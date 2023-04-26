The Roanoke man who bit a female police officer and stole her patrol car in August pleaded guilty to grand larceny and assault charges Wednesday.

A Roanoke grand jury indicted Terry F. Yerkey, 42, in November on two felony charges connected to the incident: grand larceny of a motor vehicle and assault and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Yerkey pleaded guilty to both charges in Roanoke Circuit Court Wednesday, and the court scheduled his sentencing hearing for July 31.

At the request of Yerkey's attorney, Seth Weston, Judge David Carson ordered that Yerkey's pre-sentence report include mental health and drug screenings.

At about 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 26, police responded to reports about a man "acting strangely" on Williamson Road, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Ryan Hupp said Wednesday.

Police were told the man was wearing boxer shorts and black socks. A female officer found Yerkey, who fit the clothing description, in the 5200 block of Williamson Road.

Hupp played the officer's body camera footage from that night for the court Wednesday. In the video, when the officer opens her car door, Yerkey greets her with an obscene remark.

The officer asks if Yerkey can speak with her. She says into her radio, "He is having some kind of breakdown, so have rescue staged, please."

After a moment, the officer asks, "Where's my next unit?" Then, she adds, "He's running. He won't stop for me."

Hupp said the officer moved her patrol car forward, following Yerkey. He approached her driver's side door, which she opened partially. Yerkey opened it the rest of the way, and a physical scuffle ensued.

Hupp said Yerkey bit one of the officer's hands as she was trying to remove the keys from the ignition. The video captures the officer yelling, "Taser, taser, taser!"

During the struggle, citizen Tony Peters passed by. He pulled his vehicle to the side of the road in front of the officer's car. He tried to help her, but was injured.

After biting the officer, Yerkey got in her police cruiser and drove away, crashing it into Peters car as he fled the scene.

"He just stole my car. Going south. Hit a car," the officer relays into her radio. "Taser deployed. It did not work."

Hupp played the officer's dash camera video for the court Wednesday, too. That footage captures Yerkey's course away from the scene, through Roanoke, Roanoke County and into Botetourt County, where he crashed the vehicle.

The prosecutor said a Botetourt County Sheriff's Office deputy conducting a traffic stop saw Yerkey speed by in the police car, lights and sirens activated. The deputy said later that the car travelled faster than 100 miles per hour.

After crashing the vehicle in the 1700 block of Lee Highway (U.S. 11) near Cloverdale, Yerkey got out and started to run, police reported.

Another female police officer and her dog were the first on that scene. Hupp also played that officer's body camera footage for the court.

The video captures the officer running and shouting German commands to her dog "to subdue" Yerkey, the prosecutor said. The canine did so, Hupp said, and officers brought Yerkey to the ground, where he was handcuffed.

In exchange for Yerkey's guilty pleas Wednesday, Carson agreed not to prosecute a drug possession charge lodged against Yerkey ten days before the incident to which he pleaded guilty.

Weston said he intends to present more evidence related to the Aug. 26 incident at Yerkey's sentencing hearing. Until then, Yerkey will remain at the Roanoke City Adult Detention Center.