A Roanoke man who confessed to family members in 2022 about fatally shooting one of his tenants pleaded guilty to murder Thursday.

Lavon Martae Belcher, 31, received a 28-year prison term in what was the city's first of 19 homicides in 2022. The January shooting took 23-year-old Brooks M. Mullen's life.

Belcher pleaded guilty in Roanoke Circuit Court to two felonies, first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, Senior Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Sheri Mason said Friday.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, the court sentenced Belcher to life in prison, suspended after 25 years, on the murder charge. He also got three years, the mandatory minimum sentence in Virginia, on the firearm charge. Once released from incarceration, he will be placed supervised probation for five years.

"That sentence was within the sentencing guidelines for first-degree murder," Mason said. "We were happy that the family was supportive, and that hopefully can provide a sense of closure for them."

The prosecutor said that Belcher was Mullen's landlord in January 2022. They lived adjacent to each other in a duplex apartment building on Yellow Mountain Road.

"He was allowing her to live there rent free," Mason said. "It's believed that they had some sort of on-again, off-again relationship, to the point where it seemed like he had gotten sort of possessive and maybe had deeper feelings for her than she did for him."

On Jan. 9, the prosecutor said, Mullen made plans with another man to watch movies at his residence. After the man got off work, he went to Mullen's apartment to pick her up. He found her body near the duplex.

"It was obvious to him that something was wrong, so he called 911 and waited for the police and medics to get there," Mason said. "Medics declared her dead there at the scene, and the police department started their investigation."

Police identified and ruled out various suspects until Mason said some members of Belcher's family contacted police.

"A couple who lived in Maryland woke up the morning of Jan. 10 with Mr. Belcher parked in their driveway," Mason said. "He had arrived there in the middle of the night. When they woke up, they let him in, and he told them that he was there because he had shot someone the night before."

One of those family members drove Belcher back to Virginia, where he confessed the crime a second time to a close family friend, Mason said.

At the scene of the shooting, police located a .40 caliber bullet casing. Mason said while police never located the matching firearm, they found a box for a .40 caliber gun in Belcher's apartment.

"They tracked it down to a place in Vinton and discovered that Mr. Belcher had purchased a .40 caliber firearm from that location," Mason said.

Police arrested Belcher in May. Mason said he told police later that he and Mullen had argued.

"He had started the eviction proceedings against her, and they were arguing about that," Mason said. "She had told him that she was going to turn him in for dealing drugs, and he got mad about that, and he shot her."

The Empathy Project, a Roanoke public art project commissioned by the city to draw attention to homicide victims and their families, features a portrait of Mullen. Her mother, Heather Mullen-Hutton, spoke when the project launched in November.

"I will always, forevermore, wonder what she would have become, where she would have been in life, what my grandchildren would have looked like," Mullen-Hutton said. "My daughter had come a long ways, and she was getting ready to fly. She got mixed up with some wrong people and was making some bad decisions at one point. Who doesn't? She clawed her way out of the addiction she was in and did it single-handedly, and she was ready. She was getting ready to fly."