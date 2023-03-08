A man who rammed several police cruisers and was chased through Southeast Roanoke last fall until he crashed his own car has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Under a plea agreement, Tyler Anthony Jones, 33, of Roanoke pleaded no contest Wednesday to five charges connected to the Aug. 4 incident: one count of fentanyl possession with the intent to distribute, two counts of assault and battery of a law enforcement officer, one count of felony eluding and one count of the sale of methamphetamine.

On July 19, members of the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force observed a transaction between a confidential informant and Jones, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Sheri Mason said during Wednesday's hearing.

Mason said the transaction, during which the informant purchased about 55 grams of methamphetamine from Jones, was captured on video by law enforcement.

About two weeks later, on Aug. 4, police officers saw Jones was parked at a gas station on Elm Avenue Southeast, Mason said. Knowing of probation violation warrants for his arrest, the officers surrounded Jones' car with their patrol vehicles. Jones repeatedly rammed them until he created enough space to drive away.

Being pursued, Jones crashed and flipped over on Riverland Road Southeast when he attempted to illegally pass another vehicle. Inside Jones' car, police found a bag with $1,100 in cash and illegal substances, some of which tested positive for fentanyl.

Mason said after Wednesday's hearing that Jones won't spend jail time for violating his previous probation, in part because he received a "heavy sentence" on the new charges connected to the Aug. 4 incident.

For fentanyl possession, Jones was sentenced to five years in prison, suspended after he serves one year. A $100 fine was imposed but suspended, as Jones agreed to forfeit the $1,100 that was seized from his vehicle.

For assaulting two officers, Jones received a combined four-year sentence, which will be suspended after he serves one year. For eluding police, he was sentenced to five years, suspended after he serves one. His driver's license will also be suspended for 30 days.

And for selling 20 grams or more of methamphetamine, Jones was sentenced to five years in prison. A $100 fine was also imposed but suspended on that charge.

Two other charges, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and sale of methamphetamine, were not prosecuted.

Jones' sentence for all five charges is 19 years, suspended after he serves eight. Once released from prison, he will serve a year of unsupervised probation.