Roanoke man who sexually assaulted pre-teen gets 3 life sentences and 30 years

Three terms of life in prison, plus 30 years.
That staggering penalty was the end result of a three-day jury trial that concluded Friday afternoon in Roanoke Circuit Court.
Jurors found Da'Marcus Sharraya English, 34, guilty of rape, sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, object sexual penetration and indecent liberties, all involving a victim who was under the age of 13 at the time.
English was convicted of committing those offenses against a juvenile acquaintance between 2013 and 2016.
As English was over the age of 18 during that period, his convictions Friday resulted in mandatory maximum sentences on each count: life terms for the charges of rape, sodomy and object sexual penetration; 20 years for aggravated sexual battery; and 10 for indecent liberties.
The accusations against English came to light in 2019 and he was arrested later that year.
At a hearing in the case earlier this week, Roanoke assistant prosecutor Courtney Turner said English had been offered two options for plea agreements to resolve his case, but he declined both and the charges went before a jury starting Wednesday morning. It remains unclear exactly what punishment he would have faced had he accepted those plea offers.
Defense attorney Chelesea Vaughan's primary tack in her closing argument was that the victim was falsely accusing English as revenge for prior disagreements. Vaughan also pointed to elements of the evidence which, she argued, raised the prospect of reasonable doubt.
Jurors, who were masked in court throughout the process due to COVID-19 precautions, heard evidence across three days, including extensive testimony from the victim. English also took the stand in his own defense for well over an hour and denied the allegations.
After getting the case Friday around lunchtime, the jury deliberated for about two hours before returning five straight guilty verdicts.
English, facing mandatory terms, waived the process of a pre-sentencing report and was sentenced immediately by Judge David Carson.
English has also been accused of sexual assault by another juvenile and faces charges of attempted rape, aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties, with that case currently set for a jury trial early next month. He has also been charged with child abuse and child endangerment, and has an October court date on those counts.
In 2002, when he was still 15, English was convicted of one count of sodomy in Roanoke Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. He served time in the Department of Juvenile Justice and was ordered to undergo sex offender treatment, court records show.
The Roanoke Times does not identify victims of sexual assault without their permission.