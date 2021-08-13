Roanoke man who sexually assaulted pre-teen gets 3 life sentences and 30 years

Three terms of life in prison, plus 30 years.

That staggering penalty was the end result of a three-day jury trial that concluded Friday afternoon in Roanoke Circuit Court.

Jurors found Da'Marcus Sharraya English, 34, guilty of rape, sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, object sexual penetration and indecent liberties, all involving a victim who was under the age of 13 at the time.

English was convicted of committing those offenses against a juvenile acquaintance between 2013 and 2016.

As English was over the age of 18 during that period, his convictions Friday resulted in mandatory maximum sentences on each count: life terms for the charges of rape, sodomy and object sexual penetration; 20 years for aggravated sexual battery; and 10 for indecent liberties.

The accusations against English came to light in 2019 and he was arrested later that year.

At a hearing in the case earlier this week, Roanoke assistant prosecutor Courtney Turner said English had been offered two options for plea agreements to resolve his case, but he declined both and the charges went before a jury starting Wednesday morning. It remains unclear exactly what punishment he would have faced had he accepted those plea offers.