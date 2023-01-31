Roanoke man who stabbed woman in 'horrifying' attack sentenced to five years

The Roanoke man who stabbed a woman as she was shopping at the Valley View Walmart last spring was homeless and mentally ill when the attack occurred, attorneys and witnesses said Tuesday.

Josue "Antonio" Acosta, 20, was sentenced in Roanoke Circuit Court Tuesday to 15 years in prison, suspended after he serves five years.

On April 7, Acosta was charged with malicious wounding after a woman who was with her young son was assaulted. He pleaded guilty to the charge in October.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Stephens said Tuesday that surveillance camera footage from inside the store captured the attack.

The footage had been reviewed at a previous hearing, so it was not played in court Tuesday. Circuit Court Judge Christopher Clemens said, "It's not a long video," but it "leaves a mark."

"I have become numb to young men shooting other young men in the city of Roanoke," Clemens said, "and I have never seen a video like that one."

Stephens said the footage displays Acosta slipping in the woman's blood as he attempts to chase her.

"We see violence all the time in this courtroom," Stephens said. "The problem today is that this is horrifying. [...] It is random and it is sudden."

Acosta's attorney, public defender Charles Bullen, called Acosta's mother to testify Tuesday. She said Acosta's father was deported shortly after her son was born, and by the age of seven, Acosta was diagnosed with a "mood disorder."

The mother said Acosta spent time in the foster care system between the ages of 10 and 15, sometimes staying in hospitals or residential treatment facilities.

A licensed counselor who worked with Acosta between 2011 and 2015 testified Tuesday that he was "aggressive towards his mother," even during family counseling sessions.

Acosta's mother said the family has "a record" of mental illness that includes schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety. But Acosta took medication, graduated from high school and got a job.

"He's actually a hard worker," the mother said. But Acosta stopped taking medication about a year after getting his diploma, and some of his coworkers introduced him to drugs.

In August 2021, Acosta's mother testified he was committed to the Catawba Hospital after he "physically attacked" her father.

"He thought my dad had evil spirits in him," the mother testified. "We couldn't allow him at home after that."

So, Acosta became homeless. But Bullen said Tuesday that hospital records indicate Acosta went to an emergency room several times for help, including on April 3, 2022, when he was admitted for suicidal thoughts and lacerations, and again two days later.

"I believe the last time he went, they refused him," his mother testified. "They would not admit him."

"He was doing what he knew for help," Acosta's former counselor testified. "Where were the follow-up services?"

The counselor said agencies like hers, focused on serving the homeless and mentally ill, should have been contacted to help Acosta, as the services she provides fill "loopholes" in the health system.

"Somebody could have provided support for him," the counselor said.

"I just had a lot of stuff going on in my head," Acosta told the court Tuesday. "I'm sorry for what I did. [...] I've been so ill."

He said he wants help, whether it comes through the jail or a hospital.

"I don't like being alone," Acosta said. "I just need someone that's there for me."

Acosta testified Tuesday that he was not using drugs on April 7. Stephens questioned his composure in the courtroom: "Is it just women with shopping carts you get angry at?"

The prosecutor asked Acosta if he was angry at Stephens, or if Acosta wanted to attack Stephens. Acosta said he was not, and he did not, and explained, "I hear voices."

Stephens asked Acosta what the voices told him. "Tell me what they want you to do," the prosecutor said.

"I'm not going to require him to answer that question," Clemens said.

The victim of the stabbing testified Tuesday that her youngest son was with her the day of the attack. She said the child, now five years old, watched her get stitches and staples, and now he is "scared" to let her shop alone.

"I can't go to sleep without seeing his face," the woman said of Acosta. "I can't wake up without seeing his face."

The woman, who Clemens lauded as a "survivor" and a "hero," said she wants Acosta to get help if he's sick.

"I want to just move on," she testified. "But am I really going to be able to just move on?"

Stephens said Acosta's behavior on April 7 "goes against" the type of safe society that the court wants to create. He said people "picking out almond milk" at the store need to know that "no one's going to stab them in the back."

The prosecutor said Acosta made "criminal decisions" to use illegal substances and live on the street while managing a "cocktail" of childhood trauma and mental illness.

"This is as much a substance abuse case as it is a mental health case, a homelessness case and a childhood trauma case," Stephens said. "I, definitely, and everyone in this room is worried about what's going to happen when he walks out of prison."

Once released from incarceration, Acosta will be placed on probation for five years. During all of that time, Clemens ordered Acosta to cooperate with any treatment that is prescribed and have no contact with the case's victim.

"You've got to let people help you," Clemens told Acosta. "We want you to be somebody [...] that works and looks out for people."