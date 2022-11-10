Roanoke nonprofit law enforcement chaplaincy gets first service dog

A Roanoke Valley nonprofit that provides spiritual and mental support to police officers recently added a four-legged friend to its working staff.

Scarlett, a 2-year-old yellow Labrador, became the first canine member of Shield Chaplaincy Inc. on Oct. 2.

The chaplaincy, founded by Darren Potter in September 2018, provides first responders in Roanoke, Roanoke County, Salem and Franklin County with a variety of stress relieving supports.

“I am all about serving the officers and their families,” Potter said in a recent interview. “We help with resiliency tips. We have seminars on marriage and family matters. We help with critical incident stress management and debriefs.”

Potter said police officers face an average of 800 traumatic events during a 20-year career.

“In a place like Roanoke city, for example, that number may be well higher than that,” Potter said. “The general public will face less than two in a lifetime.”

Scarlett, an Assistance Dogs International certified service dog, can help officers to cope with that trauma and manage anxiety and stress levels.

“She meets the highest standards,” Potter said. “I am primarily utilizing her as a facility dog.”

The chaplain takes Scarlett to morning lineups and pre-shift briefings to greet and interact with officers.

“She’s just there to lower the anxiety level, to bring a sense of calm,” Potter said. “If there is an officer who perhaps is struggling a bit, and they’re OK with dogs, I’ll have her lay across their lap.”

Scarlett was born in Boston and transferred when she was 8 weeks old to Virginia Beach. There, she trained for 20 months with Mutts with a Mission, a nonprofit agency that provides certified service dogs to veterans and first responders.

Potter is the first chaplain to ever receive a dog from Mutts with a Mission. He trained with Scarlett in Virginia Beach from Oct. 2 to 15.

“I trained with her probably about 140 hours during that two-week stretch,” Potter said. “We went to Old Dominion University several times to meet with various groups. We went to different police departments and interacted with officers. We took public transportation — trains, ferries — and we went to restaurants. Every place you can imagine just to get experience in different settings with her.”

After graduation, Scarlett went straight to work in the Roanoke Valley. Potter said in the five weeks he’s known the lab, he has not heard her bark.

“When I introduced her to the congregation where I attend, Emmanuel Wesleyan, one of the ladies in the church saw her and said, ‘It’s so amazing to think with a single command, she could go and bite somebody,’” Potter relayed. “I was like, ‘No, ma’am. Scarlett’s not that kind of dog.’ If you couldn’t tell by looking at her, she has not been trained in that way.”

Potter said Scarlett has not been trained to sniff for narcotics, but she can alert her handler to people who might be struggling with post-traumatic stress and night terrors.

Nick Comas, a recruiter for the Roanoke Police Department, said he recently lost his father to cancer. Potter helped to organize the funeral, where Scarlett was a welcome sight.

“A family member of [Comas] came to me that was primarily affected by this loss and said Scarlett was just a tremendous help to her, and that every time she looked at Scarlett, it would calm her down,” Potter said.

The woman asked Potter to place Scarlett where everyone in attendance could see her.

“I put her mat down right in front of the podium, and that’s where she stayed leading up to the funeral and throughout the service,” Potter said. “[Comas] came back a few days later and told me how much of the help that Scarlett was to his family.”

“Her temperament is very, very relaxed,” Comas said. “Anytime an animal like that is wagging its tail, it just seems to kind of lower the temperature and decompress everybody. It was very, very helpful. And we’re big animal lovers in my family, so it was very nice to have that connection with that animal, as well, with Scarlett.”

The chaplain said Scarlett was also a huge help at a recent Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program seminar.

“They hold post-critical incident seminars, which are retreats for law enforcement and dispatchers who are dealing with the after effects of traumatic events,” Potter said. “She was a tremendous help there with the officers, just bringing the sense of calm.”

Comas said officers’ reactions to Scarlett in the Roanoke department have been very positive.

“I see her run up to my peers, put her leg against my peers, and I’ve seen that tail wag, and people bending down petting,” Comas said. “That’s a way for the world’s problems to go away just for that second. That might seem like a stretch, but when you’re focused on just the positive energy of Scarlett, you kind of take a step back from dealing with the world’s problems.”

Before founding Shield in 2018, Potter pastored churches and volunteered as a police chaplain.

“I went full time with the chaplaincy starting in January 2019,” he said. “Just a year ago, we brought on the second full-time chaplain, Gareth Stephenson.”

Potter said, to his knowledge, he and Stephenson are the only two full-time law enforcement chaplains in the state.

After volunteering with the Roanoke County police for about a year, Potter said the department created a paid, part-time life coach position for him.

“They recognize the importance of having somebody to help with their officer wellness,” Potter said. “We deal with a lot of resiliency issues, trauma and workplace stress matters. If it crosses over and an individual wants to talk about spiritual matters or religion, we can certainly do that. But we’re there to help with officer wellness and help with the officers’ families in any way we can.”

Comas said he’s known Potter for nearly a decade, and he thinks law enforcement agencies should hire chaplains to work with first responders full-time.

“We all need to be able to go offline and talk to somebody that’s not directly in front of your chain of command,” said Comas, who spent about 20 years serving in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Army. “We have a chaplaincy program in the Department of Defense in every branch. The chaplains are present, the chaplains are kind of outside your chain of command, and they’re somebody to help you negotiate or navigate not only work life, but personal life.”

The officer said Potter does for officers what officers do for the public.

“When we’re called, people are might not having their best day. The chaplaincy program, I view almost in the same capacity. When the chaplain is reached out to, sometimes the officers have gone through stressful situations,” Comas said. “I had a critical incident where a friend unfortunately died. My shift was working. It can be a very stressful situation. But Chaplain Potter has always been there.”

Potter said officers’ stress levels have increased over the last two or three years, as stress and anxiety have “played out in very significant and ugly ways in society.”

“It’s certainly been a very difficult stretch,” the chaplain said. “It takes a toll. And that’s where Shield Chaplaincy comes in.”

Comas said Potter is committed to serving officers in the valley. He’s not a “touch and go” chaplain.

“He has sat there in patrol cars for countless hours with our officers and experienced some critical incidents himself. I think that speaks volumes,” Comas said. “He actually spends time with our officers. And that’s something that I’ve always valued.”

To learn more about the chaplaincy, visit shieldchap.org. To follow along with Scarlett’s work in the field, check out the chaplaincy’s Facebook and Instagram pages.