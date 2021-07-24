Roanoke officer, K-9 injured in scuffle with suspect

A suspect in property crimes attempted to flee from a Roanoke officer and then injured the officer and a K-9 during a struggle, according to police.

The man used a "cutting instrument" and "several other weapons," according to a police news release. The suspect - not immediately identified - was taken into custody and taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries he sustained.

The police officer and the K-9 did not receive serious injuries, according to the release. The K-9 was wearing its protective vest and was taken to a veterinarian for treatment - and the police officer was treated for minor injuries, according to the release.

The incident happened in downtown after the officer located the man and asked to speak with him, according to the release. The man confirmed that he was the suspect in the crimes and that's when he attempted to flee, according to the release. After a short foot chase, the officer deployed the K-9, according to the release.

In addition to the numerous charges the man is facing regarding the property crimes, he will be charged with assault on law enforcement officers. He will be formally charged and his identity will be released when he is discharged from the hospital, according to the release.

The man also has outstanding charges from another jurisdiction that will be served upon his release from the hospital, according to the release.