Roanoke pedestrian dies after collision

A Roanoke pedestrian has died after what witnesses described as a hit-and-run collision Thursday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Albert Cager Jr., 55, was crossing Salem Turnpike Northwest when witnesses said a vehicle traveling eastbound struck him and continued driving, officials said.

The collision happened just before 6:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Salem Turnpike and Calvary Road Northwest.

The vehicle was described as an older model, four-door sedan that was cream or white in color. Investigators are seeking the public’s help in locating it.

Cager was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital but died of his injuries, officials said.

Anyone with information about the collision or the vehicle is asked to call police at 344-8500 or text 274637.

Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.

