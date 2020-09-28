Roanoke pharmacist admits to tampering with drug vials

Lewis first fell under suspicion when a colleague at the pharmacy found a needle, an alcohol pad and a bloody tissue in the office toilet on Jan. 8, 2018, according to a criminal complaint on which Lewis was first arrested. Employees expressed shock, except for Lewis, who said it might have fallen from his pocket. Staff noticed other oddities: open needle packages, blood spots on the bathroom floor, a vial with a loose stopper and a vial that exploded when accessed with a needle, the normal method for withdrawing the medicine, the complaint said.

Management ordered employees drug tested. During a phone call about Lewis getting his test, he admitted putting the items in the toilet, the complaint said. He also alerted the pharmacy that there was a 50-milliliter vial of hydromorphone in the rear of the drug cabinet that contained only saline. Although it could have been used to prepare medicine for a patient, the vial was pulled out before that happened, the evidence summary said.