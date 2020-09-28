Roanoke pharmacist admits to tampering with drug vials

A Roanoke pharmacist could spend up to 51 months in prison as a result of pleading guilty to a drug tampering charge.
Bryan Wade Lewis, 34, withdrew hydromorphone from a vial of the liquid pain reliever and replaced it with saline fluid while working at the Roanoke location of HomeChoice Partners, an infusion therapy service, according to a summary of evidence read by prosecutors in Roanoke federal court Monday.
U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski asked Lewis if he had injected the drug into himself and Lewis said he had. He is no longer working as a pharmacist but is still licensed. His license is now subject to suspension based on his conviction.
There was more than one tampering incident. Lewis began tampering in August 2017 and stopped when he was caught in January 2018, according to the single felony count to which he admitted guilt. He previously admitted in a proceeding before the Virginia Board of Pharmacy that he diverted had 1,867 milliliters of hydromorphone for his personal use while working at the pharmacy, according to a board record.
Lewis later entered drug treatment and began a road to recovery, according to his attorney.
Drug tampering is a felony because of the risk of serious bodily injury to a patient who receives adulterated medicine. Lewis told the court the evidence summary was correct in saying that he acted with reckless disregard for that risk and that a patient who received the adulterated medicine could have suffered pain, infection or misdiagnosis.
Lewis first fell under suspicion when a colleague at the pharmacy found a needle, an alcohol pad and a bloody tissue in the office toilet on Jan. 8, 2018, according to a criminal complaint on which Lewis was first arrested. Employees expressed shock, except for Lewis, who said it might have fallen from his pocket. Staff noticed other oddities: open needle packages, blood spots on the bathroom floor, a vial with a loose stopper and a vial that exploded when accessed with a needle, the normal method for withdrawing the medicine, the complaint said.
Management ordered employees drug tested. During a phone call about Lewis getting his test, he admitted putting the items in the toilet, the complaint said. He also alerted the pharmacy that there was a 50-milliliter vial of hydromorphone in the rear of the drug cabinet that contained only saline. Although it could have been used to prepare medicine for a patient, the vial was pulled out before that happened, the evidence summary said.
When interviewed later by a board official, Lewis said he'd started out procuring the 1 or 2 milliliters of the drug that was often left in used vials that he retrieved from the pharmacy’s secure trash bin, and injecting himself at work or at home, the complaint said. As his consumption increased, he took whole vials and replaced the missing drug with saline before returning them to the drug cabinet used for preparing dosages for patients, the complaint said.
A person who answered a phone listed for HomeChoice declined to provide information about the business and referred a reporter to a public relations firm. The firm did not immediately respond to a message seeking information.
