Roanoke police aid in arrest of 2002 Abingdon homicide suspect

Twenty years after an Abingdon woman's homicide, a suspect has been arrested and charged in the case.

According to the Abingdon Police Department, Derek Wayne Journell was dating the victim in 2002 when she died under suspicious circumstances.

Despite an "extensive" investigation, no suspect was arrested and the case became "inactive," police said,

In early 2021, Roanoke police informed the Abingdon department that a man had said he had committed a violent crime nearly 20 years ago in the Washington County town.

"Our investigators got to work immediately and have been pursuing this case tirelessly since then. This charge brings some level of finalization to the victim’s family who still live here,” said Jon Holbrook, Abingdon's police chief.

Journell was arrested in Roanoke. He has been charged with second degree murder.

Derek Journell

Journell

