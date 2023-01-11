Roanoke police arrest 2022 shooting suspect after auto, foot chase

A shooting suspect who had been sought for months was arrested Tuesday after a brief high-speed car chase in Roanoke.

On June 23, police found a man with a gunshot wound near the intersection of Dupree Street and Blaney Avenue Northwest.

Detectives identified Malcolm Levort Harrison, 32, of Roanoke as the suspect of that shooting and obtained warrants to arrest him. He was indicted on shooting-related charges by a Roanoke Circuit Court grand jury on Aug. 1, according to Virginia’s online court case information system.

On Tuesday night, police saw Harrison in the South Barrens Road area of northern Roanoke County, according to a press release. Officers followed Harrison as he drove away from the area, and initiated a traffic stop near 12th Street and Campbell Avenue Southeast.

“Harrison did not comply with the traffic stop and began fleeing from officers at a high rate of speed,” police said. “During the pursuit, Harrison’s vehicle struck a Roanoke police patrol car and caused minor damages.”

The chase continued until Harrison got out of his vehicle in the 1200 block of Stewart Avenue Southeast, entering a nearby residence.

“Officers secured and entered the residence, found Harrison inside, then took him into custody without further incident,” police said.

Officers arrested Harrison for the June shooting, charging him with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. For Tuesday night’s pursuit, police also charged Harrison with felony eluding and misdemeanor hit-and-run.

Harrison is being held at the Roanoke City Jail without bond. His first appearance in circuit court on his shooting-related charges is scheduled for Thursday.