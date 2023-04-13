A Roanoke man was arrested Thursday afternoon after a standoff with police that lasted nearly four hours.

Police served a warrant on a 53-year-old man for failing to appear in court on a methamphetamine possession charge, Roanoke Police Department Public Information Officer Caitlyn Cline said.

"A protective order was also served," Cline said, adding that "a host of other warrants" for his arrest are out in other jurisdictions.

Roanoke police asked the public to avoid the Golden Park area of the city during their standoff, after the man barricaded himself inside a home near the intersection of 16th Street and Carlisle Avenue Southeast.

Police said in an update at about 3:45 p.m. that officers had taken the suspect into custody "without incident."