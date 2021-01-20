 Skip to main content
Roanoke police ask for help after Tuesday shooting

Roanoke police ask for help after Tuesday shooting

Roanoke police are asking for information about the wounding of a man Tuesday on Williamson Road.

According to a news release issued Wednesday, police got a call at about 11:30 p.m. that a man had been shot in the 4300 block of Williamson Road NW. Officers found an injured man inside a residence. He had been shot but had what seemed to be non-life threatening wounds, the news release said.

Emergency crews took the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The news release did not identify the man. No arrests have been made, the news release said.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call (540) 344-8500. Tips also may be texted to 274637. Police ask that texts begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure it is properly sent.

 

