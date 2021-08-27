Roanoke police attribute Friday afternoon shooting to 'road rage'

Roanoke police attributed a Friday afternoon shooting to "road rage," although a press release put out Friday evening did not elaborate as to why.

About 5 p.m., the Roanoke Police Department received word of a person inside a business in the 2300 block of Franklin Road S.W. who had a gunshot wound, said Roanoke Police Department spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline in a statement Friday evening.

The man's injuries did not appear life-threatening, and he was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment, Cline said.

Investigators believe that the shooting took place elsewhere, characterizing the incident as a result of "road rage." Police concluded that the victim got himself to the Franklin Road business afterward. No arrests had been made Friday evening related to the shooting, Cline said.

The incident was the second shooting reported by Roanoke police within a six-hour period.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 540-344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure delivery.

Tips can be made anonymously. Rewards can be offered for information that leads to arrests and convictions in gun violence cases.

