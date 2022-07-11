Roanoke police charge 3 men with attempted robbery

Police said they foiled an apparent robbery attempt involving three masked men Monday afternoon at a Roanoke business.

And, as a result, the trio were arrested after fleeing.

According to a police statement, officers were conducting surveillance in the 4600 block of Plantation Road Northwest, just south of the Hollins Road intersection, at approximately 1:15 p.m.

“They observed what appeared to be an active robbery taking place at a nearby business,” the statement said. Officers saw “three men in masks, at least one of which was armed, exit a vehicle, run up to the door of the business, and attempt to enter the business.”

“The door was secure and the three offenders did not successfully enter the building. They then fled back to the vehicle and exited the parking lot at a high rate of speed.”

Officers immediately began following the vehicle, the statement said, and additional units were summoned to assist in the chase.

“During the pursuit, the offenders abandoned the vehicle in the 3200 block of Forest Hill Northwest and began to run. Officers set up a perimeter around the area to search for the suspects. After a short search, all three offenders were located and taken into custody without further incident.”

As a result, Markie J. Hill, 19, Benjamin D. Jones, 30, and Lorenzo L. Carter, 29, all of Roanoke, have been charged with two counts each of attempted robbery

Two other men were questioned and released as a part of the investigation, which police said is continuing.