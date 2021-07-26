Roanoke police deny claim that they searched attorney's home in retaliation for courtroom win

A lawsuit filed by a Roanoke attorney, claiming that police searched her home in retaliation for her successful defense of her stepson on murder charges, contains “multiple baseless allegations,” the city says.
In a response filed July 21 in U.S. District Court in Roanoke, the city attorney’s office asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit.
Cathy Reynolds asserted in the initial filing that city police conducted a disruptive and illegal search of her Melrose Avenue home in September 2019, three days after the acquittal of her stepson “sparked outrage in the Roanoke law enforcement community.”
The search violated her First Amendment right of free speech, which she exercised while defending Darreonta Reynolds in a jury trial, and her 14th Amendment protection against discrimination based on race, Reynolds alleged.
Reynolds is Black; she noted that two other attorneys involved in her stepson’s defense were white and did not have their homes searched.
That was because police had information that a juvenile wanted on murder charges was inside Reynolds’ home, city attorney Timothy Spencer wrote in a 13-page response to the lawsuit.
“Here, the difference between the two groups of people was that a confidential informant observed an individual suspected of committing murder” inside Reynolds’ home and informed police, which led to a search warrant being executed, the response stated.
Although the city detailed the evidence in support of the warrant — which included a tip to the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that was passed on to city police — it also argued that it was a moot point.
After first refusing to let police inside the home, an occupant later had a change of mind and consented to the search. The granting of permission should undermine any legal challenge of the search, Spencer wrote.
A suspect was not found in the home that day. However, police later arrested a 17-year-old who was named in the search warrant. He has since been convicted of a murder unrelated to Darreonta Reynolds’ case.
As for Cathy Reynolds’ First Amendment argument, the city contends that there is no free-speech right granted to an attorney personally when representing a client in courtroom proceedings.
The city’s response also argues that there is no evidence to support the claim that the acquittal of Darreonta Reynolds — who claimed he acted in self-defense when he shot a man during a scuffle at a Cove Road convenience store — sparked outrage among the police force.
Named as defendants are Sgt. Joel Camp, Det. John Haley and five unknown members of the police department. All played some role in the investigation that led to the murder charge, the suit contends.
The lawsuit asks that compensatory and punitive damages be awarded to Reynolds for the harm caused to her home and emotional state, in an amount to be determined by a jury.