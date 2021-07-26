Roanoke police deny claim that they searched attorney's home in retaliation for courtroom win

Although the city detailed the evidence in support of the warrant — which included a tip to the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that was passed on to city police — it also argued that it was a moot point.

After first refusing to let police inside the home, an occupant later had a change of mind and consented to the search. The granting of permission should undermine any legal challenge of the search, Spencer wrote.

A suspect was not found in the home that day. However, police later arrested a 17-year-old who was named in the search warrant. He has since been convicted of a murder unrelated to Darreonta Reynolds’ case.

As for Cathy Reynolds’ First Amendment argument, the city contends that there is no free-speech right granted to an attorney personally when representing a client in courtroom proceedings.

The city’s response also argues that there is no evidence to support the claim that the acquittal of Darreonta Reynolds — who claimed he acted in self-defense when he shot a man during a scuffle at a Cove Road convenience store — sparked outrage among the police force.