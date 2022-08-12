Roanoke police exchange gunshots in downtown building, arrest suspect

Roanoke police officers returned fire in a shooting incident in a multi-unit dwelling early Friday.

No one was injured during the encounter, but the surrounding streets were closed to traffic for about three hours.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday, police said Roanoke’s 911 center told them shots had possibly been fired in the 100 block of Elm Avenue Southwest, about a block from Elmwood Park .

Officers responded and entered a multi-dwelling building to conduct a well-being check, according to a news release.

Inside, officers encountered a suspect who fired shots. At least one Roanoke officer returned fire as other officers took cover outside the dwelling, police said.

The police department asked the public to avoid the area until the incident was resolved. Elm Avenue Southwest was blocked from Jefferson Street Southwest to Third Street Southwest, according to a 2:30 a.m. Friday news release.

Appoximately three hours later, the police department said in another news release that a suspect had been taken into custody. The 100 block of Elm Avenue Southwest was reopened to all traffic.

Police don’t believe there are any additional suspects or that there is any danger to the community.

Virginia State Police and other regional law enforcement partners assisted the Roanoke Police during the incident.