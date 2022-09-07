Roanoke police ID teen victim in fatal weekend shooting

Roanoke police have identified the teen who died after being shot in the northwest quadrant of the city last weekend.

Demarion D. Sanders, 15, of Roanoke was declared dead by Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel after police responded to a shots fired call at about 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

The shooting took place in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue Northwest. Sanders was found with a critical gunshot wound outside a residence there.

Sanders' death marks the 13th shooting to take a life in Roanoke since Jan. 1. He is also the youngest person to die in a city shooting this year.

Police provided no additional information about the homicide investigation in its announcement Wednesday. No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

The last juvenile to die after a shooting in Roanoke was Jaquice Kearney, 16, in April 2021. A 15-year-old boy was charged in connection with his death.