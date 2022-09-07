 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Roanoke police ID teen victim in fatal weekend shooting

Roanoke police have identified the teen who died after being shot in the northwest quadrant of the city last weekend.

Demarion D. Sanders, 15, of Roanoke was declared dead by Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel after police responded to a shots fired call at about 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

The shooting took place in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue Northwest. Sanders was found with a critical gunshot wound outside a residence there.

Sanders' death marks the 13th shooting to take a life in Roanoke since Jan. 1. He is also the youngest person to die in a city shooting this year.

Police provided no additional information about the homicide investigation in its announcement Wednesday. No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

The last juvenile to die after a shooting in Roanoke was Jaquice Kearney, 16, in April 2021. A 15-year-old boy was charged in connection with his death.

Demarion D. Sanders

Sanders

 Photo courtesy of Octavia Nacole Sanders

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Cedar Point to permanently close the world's second-tallest roller coaster

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert