Roanoke police identify city's 11th fatal shooting victim this year

Roanoke police have identified the man who died early Saturday after being shot at an unknown location.

Mahdi H. Holland, 25, of Roanoke died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he was being treated for gunshot wounds.

Holland’s death is the eleventh gun-related death recorded in Roanoke since Jan. 1.

Holland arrived at the hospital around 5:30 a.m. Saturday “via personal vehicle,” police said in an original press release. “A crime scene regarding this shooting has not been located.”

Police had no additional information to release Monday. Holland’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

