Roanoke police identify homicide victim from Hanover Avenue incident

The man shot to death overnight Wednesday in Roanoke has been identified as Mario Green, a 41-year-old resident of the city, according to police.

Green was found critically wounded after the city's 911 center received a call at 12 a.m. Wednesday reporting a disorder in a residence in the 1000 block of Hanover Avenue Northwest. Green was found inside the home and was pronounced deceased by Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel.

Officers also found a woman with a gunshot wound that was not life threatening. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made in the homicide investigation. Green was Roanoke's 16th homicide victim of 2021.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling (540) 344-8500 or texting 274637.

Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous. Rewards can be offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a gun violence case.