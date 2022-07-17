Roanoke police identify juvenile charged with April 2021 murder

Police have identified the 16-year-old charged with the murder of another juvenile in northwest Roanoke last April.

Ta'Juan M. Johnson, 16, of Roanoke, pleaded guilty to two felony charges in Roanoke Circuit Court on Wednesday. Those charges were second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of murder.

Roanoke police said in a Facebook post Friday that Johnson was involved in the murder of Jaquice Kearney, also sixteen, who died after sustaining a gunshot wound on April 26, 2021.

That afternoon at about 4:45 p.m., police had responded to a call in the 2900 block of Salem Turnpike Northwest “when they heard shots fired and observed two male subjects running, one holding a firearm,” a press release said.

Officers pursued the subjects on foot but did not apprehend them. Soon after that, police were told that there was a person with a gunshot wound the area near 30th Street and the turnpike.

Police responded to that scene and found two juvenile males with serious gunshot injuries. One of them was Kearney. He and the other boy were transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Officers located two other juvenile male suspects in a residence in the 600 block of Naho Street Northwest. Both suspects, including Johnson, were taken into custody for questioning.

Kearney later died at the hospital, and the police opened an active homicide investigation. Detectives determined that Kearney, Johnson and the other two people involved all knew each other.

Police said Johnson, then 15, was charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Johnson was transported to the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Detention Center. The second juvenile found with Johnson on Naho Street was never charged.

“We commend the actions of the Roanoke Police Department personnel who were involved in this case from the beginning,” the department’s Facebook post said. “The loss of such a young life is difficult enough, but it is particularly more tragic when the life is taken by another young person. Thank you to everyone who worked with both diligence and compassion on such a difficult case.”

The department also thanked personnel from Roanoke’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Office and other public safety partners who worked on the case, “leading to this successful outcome.”

Johnson was originally charged with two other felonies: use of a firearm in commission of a malicious wounding and malicious wounding, according to Virginia’s court case information system.

But Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Courtney Turner said Friday that those two malicious wounding charges were dismissed as a part of a plea agreement reached between the commonwealth and Johnson's public defender, John Varney.

Turner said those charges were also dismissed because a juvenile connected to the case has chosen not to cooperate with the court.

Turner, who is prosecuting Johnson's case, said the juvenile will be tried as an adult in circuit court, but he is being held at Roanoke Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

Johnson's sentencing hearing has not been scheduled, but Turner said a date will be set within the next few weeks.

Per Johnson's plea agreement, Turner said that she and Varney will not recommend he be sentenced to more than 15 years of active time to serve. But, she added, that agreement will not bind a judge's decision.