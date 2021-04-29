Roanoke police identify teenager killed in Monday shooting

Investigators believe that the girl was in the car with two other people when another vehicle opened fire on them.

The victim's injury was described as serious. That case remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

In a statement Thursday, Mayor Sherman Lea said the city is grieving for Jaquice and for others who have been harmed by a wave of gun violence happening in Roanoke and elsewhere. To date this year, four people have been killed and 17 wounded by gunfire in Roanoke.

"Every one of these incidents represents a person, with a name, a family, and neighbors," Lea said. "The layers of loss and grief are deep.

"Every one of these incidents also creates a tear in the fabric of our community life that we must work together to mend, heal and prevent from happening again."

This summer, Lea noted, the city will be undertaking a community-wide assessment focused on youths, gun violence and gang activity to better focus its efforts to combat violence. That is one of several initiatives launched by the city council's gun violence prevention commission.

Lea urged people to partner in the work underway, and share their ideas and insights.

"We are all tired of seeing any of our citizens die from gun violence," he said in the statement. "We all want our youth to believe and know that their lives matter and that they can have long and fruitful lives. Even as we extend our loving care to the families of these young people and all who are experiencing loss, we also dedicate ourselves to engaging in the important work of making Roanoke a safer City for all."

