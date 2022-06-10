Roanoke police identify victim of Thursday fatal shooting

Roanoke Police have identified the man who died after a shooting in northwest Roanoke early Thursday morning.

Chris L. Graves, 23, of Roanoke, was found by officers in a parking lot at about 12 a.m. on June 9. Police said he had a critical gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers that found Graves were responding to a shots fired call in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue Northwest.

No arrests have been made in connection to Graves’ death. Police said no suspects were located on the scene. Details about what led to the incident are limited, and an investigation is ongoing.

Graves’ death was the eighth to result from a shooting in the city since Jan. 1. It was the third violent homicide recorded in northwest Roanoke in a single week.

Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to call 540-344-8500 or send a text beginning with “RoanokePD” to 274637. Police say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.