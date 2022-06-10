 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Roanoke police identify victim of Thursday fatal shooting

Roanoke Police have identified the man who died after a shooting in northwest Roanoke early Thursday morning.

Chris L. Graves, 23, of Roanoke, was found by officers in a parking lot at about 12 a.m. on June 9. Police said he had a critical gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers that found Graves were responding to a shots fired call in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue Northwest.

No arrests have been made in connection to Graves’ death. Police said no suspects were located on the scene. Details about what led to the incident are limited, and an investigation is ongoing.

Graves’ death was the eighth to result from a shooting in the city since Jan. 1. It was the third violent homicide recorded in northwest Roanoke in a single week.

Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to call 540-344-8500 or send a text beginning with “RoanokePD” to 274637. Police say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Public pressure grows to find two men missing in Amazon rainforest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert