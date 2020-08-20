 Skip to main content
Roanoke police identify victim of Wednesday afternoon shooting

Roanoke police identify victim of Wednesday afternoon shooting

The man killed in a shooting Wednesday has been identified as a 21-year-old from North Carolina, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Sincere DeGroat of Wilson died after being wounded by gunfire that broke out in the parking lot of a McDonald’s.

A second man who was also injured was under hospital care, officials said.

No arrests have been made in the afternoon shooting that was reported Wednesday outside the McDonald’s on Williamson Road Northeast near the Berglund Center.

Witnesses described hearing a rapid volley of gunshots involving two cars that had been in the parking lot.

The police said their investigation is ongoing. This is the eighth homicide case in Roanoke this year, and the fifth gunfire homicide.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators by calling 344-8500 or texting 274637.

Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.

