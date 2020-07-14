You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Roanoke police investigate 3 weekend shootings

Roanoke police investigate 3 weekend shootings

Only $3 for 13 weeks

Three males with gunshot wounds and little to say showed up at a Roanoke hospital over the weekend, leaving police with scarce evidence of where or why the shootings occurred.

The incidents are not believed to be related, according to Caitlyn Cline, a spokeswoman for the Roanoke Police Department. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

At about 11:30 p.m. Friday, a man who had been wounded by gunfire walked into the emergency room of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Police were called, but the victim refused to speak with them about the shooting.

About a half-hour later, a juvenile male showed up at the hospital on foot with a gunshot wound, police said. He, too, did not cooperate with law enforcement.

And at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday, a man who had been shot several times arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle. Witness statements indicated that the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Prillaman Drive northwest.

Police found evidence of a shooting at the scene but have made no arrests in that case or the previous two.

Anyone with information about the shootings is urged to call police at 344-8500 or text 274637. Texts should begin with “RoanokePD.” Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Roanoke police shoot man who fired at officers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News