A man died at the hospital after he was shot Monday evening in northwest Roanoke, police said.

At about 8:20 p.m., Roanoke's 911 call center told police about a person with a gunshot wound in the 3800 block of Panorama Avenue Northwest.

In a parking area, officers found a man on the ground with "what appeared to be serious injuries," police said in a press release.

"Officers rendered aid until Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel arrived and transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital," police continued. "Unfortunately, the man later succumbed to his injuries."

Police said they found no shooting suspects at the scene and have made no arrests. They say their homicide investigation is ongoing, and they have not named the victim of the incident.

If you know something about the shooting, call 540-344-8500 to talk to police. You can also send a text beginning with "RoanokePD" to 274637. Police say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Since January 2021, police have reported three other homicides associated with the 3800 block of Panorama Avenue, location of an apartment complex called the Cove at Peters Creek.

Monday's fatal shooting brings the number of homicides in the city since Jan. 1 to nine. Seven of those deaths were caused by gunfire. In the same time frame last year, police reported six homicides, all gun-related.