Roanoke police investigate after gunshot victim found in car on Melrose Avenue near Comer Street

A man with a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital early Sunday after being found inside a vehicle in Roanoke.

Someone notified police of the shooting victim at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday and the responding officers found the vehicle and the wounded man in the 4100 block of Melrose Avenue Northwest, near the intersection with Comer Street.

The man was unresponsive with what police described as a serious gunshot wound. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

No further details of the circumstances were released by police. No arrests have been made, according to a police news relase issued around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Roanoke police asked anyone with information about this incident to call (540) 344-8500 and share what you know. Tipsters also may text 274637; begin the text with "RoanokePD" to ensure it's properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.