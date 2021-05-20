 Skip to main content
Roanoke police investigate after man arrives at hospital with gunshot wounds

Roanoke police are investigating after a man arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds Thursday morning.

Officers responded to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital after they were notified around 5:40 a.m. They spoke with the man, who had arrived in a personal vehicle and received treatment for gunshot wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to a news release. 

Police have not determined where the shooting occurred, the release states, but the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call 540-344-8500 or text 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery.

Casey Fabris

