Roanoke police investigate downtown death as possible suicide

Roanoke police said they are investigating a death that occurred Monday afternoon near the city's parking garage on Church Avenue as a possible suicide.

Police and emergency first responders responded around midafternoon to a parking lot at the corner of Church Avenue and Second Street near an alley behind the multistory garage.

A body was observed there on the pavement, which was soon shrouded by police.

Police said the incident represented no threat to the public. 

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or having a mental health crisis, you can dial just three numbers — 988 — to get help.

