Roanoke police have disclosed few details to the public as detectives investigate a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday evening in the Grandin Village neighborhood.

In a news release issued Monday morning, more than 14 hours after the event was reported, police said a man was found fatally wounded around 9 p.m. inside a business in the 1400 block of Grandin Road.

Police didn't name the business, but a local news alert issued Sunday night said it was the 7-Eleven convenience store located in that block. Passers-by also recorded images of the store's parking lot cordoned by police tape.

"Details about what led to the shooting are limited. A suspect was not located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time," police said.

Police took the unusual step of asking for security camera footage from nearby residents to be shared to fsu.photos@roanokeva.gov or send it to us via social media.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 or text 274637 beginning with "RoanokePD." Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.