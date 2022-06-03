Roanoke police investigate fatal shooting off Williamson Road

Police are investigating a homicide Friday at an intersection of Williamson Road in northwest Roanoke.

Authorities were notified at 11:30 a.m. of a person with a gunshot wound and found an adult male there who was pronounced dead on the scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS responders, according to a police news release.

Williamson was blocked to traffic at Angell Avenue Northwest and Trinkle Avenue Northwest. Fleming Avenue Northwest was blocked at Winsloe Drive Northwest. The scene is near James Breckinridge Middle School, which was secured after the intial call came in.

Police tape surrounds businesses, including a print shop and a cleaners, on the adjacent block.

Behind police tape on Fleming sits a small, light blue SUV and a small, white sedan.

Police said a suspect in the incident was found nearby and detained by officers. The person was being interviewed by detectives but no charges have been filed. The identity of the homicide victim will be released once next of kin are notified.

This is a breaking news item and will be updated.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.