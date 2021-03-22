Roanoke police investigate greenway incident

Roanoke police are investigating after a man reportedly tried to grab at a woman on a city greenway.

The incident happened about 3 p.m. March 9 as the return of springtime weather had started to draw more people out to the popular trail system.

Two women who had been walking on the greenway reported that a man approached them and grabbed at the clothes of one of them, causing the woman to fall, officials said.

They were able to get away, authorities said, and reported no injuries.

The police were unable to locate the man at the time. Their investigation continues.

Police did not say where on the greenway network the incident occurred.

Accounts of the incident have been circulating on local social media as Roanokers remind one another to be alert and remain safe.

