Roanoke police investigate Hunt Avenue shooting

Roanoke police investigate Hunt Avenue shooting

Hunt Manor shooting photo

Police tape marks the scene of an early Tuesday shooting at Hunt Manor on Hunt Avenue Northwest.

 TAD DICKENS, The Roanoke Times

One person is hospitalized after a Tuesday morning shooting in northwest Roanoke, police said.

Officers responded to a call at about 5:40 a.m. about a shooting in an apartment in the 800 block of Hunt Avenue Northwest. Responders took one person to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, and no one was in custody, Sgt. R. Robinson said.

A few patrol cars and a forensics truck were parked outside, and the door of an apartment was open as officers investigated.

