Roanoke police investigate Hunt Avenue shooting

One person is hospitalized after a Tuesday morning shooting in northwest Roanoke, police said.
Officers responded to a call at about 5:40 a.m. about a shooting in an apartment in the 800 block of Hunt Avenue Northwest. Responders took one person to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, and no one was in custody, Sgt. R. Robinson said.
A few patrol cars and a forensics truck were parked outside, and the door of an apartment was open as officers investigated.
Tad Dickens
Tad Dickens likes typing things and hitting drums. He covers music and Botetourt County for The Roanoke Times.
