Roanoke police investigate Marshall Avenue shooting

A shooting in a southwest Roanoke residential neighborhood Wednesday night left one man injured, Roanoke police said.

At 7:17 p.m., an E-911 call reported a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Marshall Avenue, according to a press release.

Officers found an adult male in the front yard of a residence with wounds that were not life threatening, the press release said.

Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel took the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The incident brings the number of non-fatal shootings in Roanoke since Jan. 1 to 28.

“Details about what led to the shooting are limited at this time,” the press release said. “No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made regarding this incident. This remains an ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call 540-344-8500 or send a text beginning with “RoanokePD” to 274637 to share what they know. Police say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.