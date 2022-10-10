 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Roanoke police investigate Monday morning shooting

Roanoke police are investigating a man's shooting that reportedly occurred mid-morning on Monday at an undetermined location.

The shooting is the 35th to injure but not kill at least one person in the city since Jan. 1.

Police said in a news release that they were notified at about 9:30 a.m. that a person with a gunshot wound was in the 1600 block of Grayson Avenue Northwest.

Officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound that did not appear life-threatening. He was taken by Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicates the shooting that caused the man’s injury did not occur at the Grayson Avenue address. “No suspects have been located and no arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation," according to the news release.

People are also reading…

If you know something about the incident and want to share what you know with police, call 540-344-8500, or send a text beginning with “RoanokePD” to 274637. Police say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Visualization shows a billion years of Earth's tectonic movements in under a minute

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert