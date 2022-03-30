Roanoke police investigate Orange Ave. gunshot wounding incident

Roanoke police say a man was hospitalized after suffering gunshots wounds Tuesday night.

An emergency 911 call brought offers to the 600 block of Orange Ave. N.E. around 10:30 p.m., where they found the man at a business.

Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what were described as non-life threatening injuries.

"Details about what led up to the incident are limited at this time. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time," police said.

Anyone with information can call (540)344-8500 or text 274637 beginning with "RoanokePD". Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

The incident occurred near Lucy Addison Middle School, where a male juvenile was taken into custody after a gun was fired in a school restroom on earlier on Tuesday.