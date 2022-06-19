Roanoke police investigate Saturday night shooting

Roanoke police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night and sent one person to the hospital

At approximately 11 p.m., police said they received reports of shots fired and a person with a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Kellogg Ave. in the city's northwest quadrant.

While en route to the scene, officers were notified that an adult male with gunshot wounds had arrived via personal transport at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Officers who went to the hospital were told the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they found evidence of a shooting in the Kellogg Ave. area, but located no additional victims. The preliminary investigation indicates all parties that were involved in the incident were known to one another, the department said.

Details about the shooting remain limited and no arrests have occurred, police said Sunday afternoon.

The department is asking anyone with information about the incident to call 344-8500 or text 274637 beginning with “RoanokePD.” Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

