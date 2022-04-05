Roanoke police investigate shooting that wounded man

A Roanoke man drove himself to the hospital Monday afternoon after suffering gunshot wounds, police said.

At about 4:45 p.m. on April 4, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital staff notified police that the adult male had arrived “via personal transport.”

Responding officers determined that the shooting in which the man was injured had taken place at a residence in the 1000 block of Fairfax Avenue Northwest.

Police said Tuesday that details about what led to the shooting are limited. No suspects have been located and no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call (540) 344-8500.Texts beginning with “RoanokePD” can also be sent to 274637. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.