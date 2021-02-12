Roanoke police investigating Friday robbery

A robbery was reported at a West End business around midday Friday, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Investigators said it was too early to know if the incident was connected to another robbery that occurred one day earlier in southeast Roanoke.

The first robbery happened about 1:50 p.m. Thursday on Ninth Street Southeast at a branch of Carter Bank & Trust, according to prior information from police and a note posted by the bank advising customers that it had to temporarily close.

Friday's robbery took place about 12:45 p.m. at a business in the 1200 block of Patterson Avenue Southwest, police said.

The nature of the business wasn't specified. A Freedom First Credit Union branch on the block had a notice posted Friday afternoon that it was temporarily closed.

Investigators said the initial information gathered in Friday's incident indicated that a person walked into a business and got an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to contact police by calling 344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can remain be made anonymously.

