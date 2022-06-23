 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roanoke police investigating Thursday afternoon gunshot wounding

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Thursday afternoon in a neighborhood located in Roanoke's northwest quadrant.

At 5:30 p.m., an E-911 directed brought police to man with a gunshot wound near the intersection of Dupree Street  and Blaney Avenue. The man had suffered what police described as a "serious gunshot wound" and was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke EMS.

"Details about what led to the shooting are limited. At this time, no arrests have been made and this is an ongoing investigation," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call (540)344-8500 or text 274637 beginning with "RoanokePD." 

Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

— The Roanoke Times

