Roanoke police make arrest in 2017 killing

A man charged with killing a Roanoke woman in 2017 has been arrested, police said Monday.
Authorities arrested Rodney Ray Dunn, 36, who is charged with second-degree murder, in New York City on Friday.
Dunn is accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Asia Denay Wade on Feb. 6, 2017, outside the Shenandoah Village Apartments. Police found Wade lying outside the doorway of an apartment in the 700 block of 29th Street, police said at the time.
Wade was close to graduating from Virginia Western Community College with an associate degree in culinary arts.
Police identified Dunn as the suspect soon after the shooting.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Amy Friedenberger
Amy Friedenberger is a reporter for The Roanoke Times. Follow her on Twitter at @ajfriedenberger. She can be reached at 540-981-3356 or amy.friedenberger@roanoke.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.