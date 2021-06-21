 Skip to main content
Roanoke police make arrest in 2017 killing

Roanoke police make arrest in 2017 killing

2017_Wade Asia.jpg

Asia Wade

 Courtesy of the Wade family

A man charged with killing a Roanoke woman in 2017 has been arrested, police said Monday.

Authorities arrested Rodney Ray Dunn, 36, who is charged with second-degree murder, in New York City on Friday.

Rodney Ray Dunn

Rodney Ray Dunn

Dunn is accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Asia Denay Wade on Feb. 6, 2017, outside the Shenandoah Village Apartments. Police found Wade lying outside the doorway of an apartment in the 700 block of 29th Street, police said at the time.

Wade was close to graduating from Virginia Western Community College with an associate degree in culinary arts.

Police identified Dunn as the suspect soon after the shooting.

Tags

